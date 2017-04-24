New Mexico State University will mark the second phase of a $125 million comprehensive fundraising campaign - the university's largest-ever - with a kick-off event April 28 in Las Cruces. NMSU launches second stage of largest-ever fundraising campaign LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State University will mark the second phase of a $125 million comprehensive fundraising campaign - the university's largest-ever - with a kick-off event April 28 in Las Cruces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.