NewsBusiness contract opportunities, week of April 2Business contract ...

Business contract opportunities, week of April 2 Business contract opportunities for the week of April 2. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/04/03/business-contract-opportunities-week-april-2/99846578/ The Texas Department of Transportation , Culberson, ETC, US 62, ETC is requesting bids to Modernize Bridge Rail/APR Guardrail, Etc. The General Services Administration, Public Buildings Service , R7 Acquisition Management is requesting bids for Full Maintenance Services, Roswell & Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.