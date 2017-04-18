New Mexico rocket seeks historic first

New Mexico rocket seeks historic first

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Throughout history, no rocket that blasted off from earth has ever made it into orbit without using at least one separate booster to help get its payload there. ARCA Space Corporation in Las Cruces hopes to make some history a year from now when they launch their first Haas 2CA rocket from Wallops Island, VA and place a small satellite into orbit, using no separate booster stages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
: WARNING: Pegasus is back 14 hr watch dog2 1
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) Apr 17 watch dog2 21
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Apr 16 CONCHA PENA 9
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 5 Sinitiya 214
Goodnight Kiss Apr 4 Only You 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Apr 1 Call 43
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,420,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC