Neighbors witness car go into Rio Grande

Neighbors witness car go into Rio Grande

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

When a stolen car floated down the river past Libby Roberts, it was only the latest in the string of excitement that comes with living across from the Rio Grande. Neighbors witness car go into Rio Grande LAS CRUCES - When a stolen car floated down the river past Libby Roberts, it was only the latest in the string of excitement that comes with living across from the Rio Grande.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Wed Sinitiya 214
Goodnight Kiss Tue Only You 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Apr 1 Call 43
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12) Mar 24 watch dog2 15
Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not Mar 24 Upset Parent 2
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Mar 21 Hey troll 8
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Dona Ana County was issued at April 06 at 1:41PM MDT

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,103,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC