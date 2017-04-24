Monument review includes oceans, tribal lands and Sequoias
In this March 15, 2015 file photo, a sign is installed at the new Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks National Monument in Las Cruces, N.M. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, April 26, 2017, directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands, as he singled out "a massive federal land grab" by the Obama administration. File-In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Kyle Palmer, left, of Idaho waits as his son Lance Palmer of San Francisco, takes a photograph of the scene looking south from Beetle Rock at Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC