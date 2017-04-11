A Silver City man suspected of breaking his wife's wrist during a physical altercation in Las Cruces was arrested on Sunday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Man suspected of breaking wife's wrist during fight A Silver City man suspected of breaking his wife's wrist during a physical altercation in Las Cruces was arrested on Sunday, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

