A man suspected of shooting at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend Friday afternoon was arrested late that evening after an hours-long SWAT standoff at his apartment on Montana Avenue, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Man charged with attempted murder in shooting LAS CRUCES - A man suspected of shooting at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend Friday afternoon was arrested late that evening after an hours-long SWAT standoff at his apartment on Montana Avenue, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

