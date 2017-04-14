Locally built spacecraft to visit Space Museum
Locally built spacecraft to visit Space Museum ARCA Space Corporation, out of Las Cruces, will display their Haas 2CA Rocket in Alamogordo on Wednesday. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://a-dnews.co/2oILznT The New Mexico Museum of Space History will host the Haas 2CA rocket on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|Princess1
|19
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC