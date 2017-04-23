LocalCounty commission to consider planning appointmentsCounty...

County commission to consider P&Z appointments The DoA a Ana County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2pTgYlH LAS CRUCES - Appointments of three members to serve on the county's Planning and Zoning Commission will be considered by the DoA a Ana County Board of Commissioners when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd. From March 28 to April 13, DoA a Ana County sought applications from residents interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission, a seven-member board of county residents who review land-use and development matters at twice-monthly public hearings.

