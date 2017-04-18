Las Cruces police arrest suspect in a fatal shooting case
Las Cruces police say 21-year-old Joel Arciniega-Saenz is facing a charge of an open count of murder. Saenz has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC