KRWG exceeds goal in spring membership drive Uncertainty over funding, public desire for trustworthy news credited for rise in donations Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2paiCl3 Phil Wilke, director of membership and community outreach, sits in his office discussing the recent membership drive and its implications during the current political climate. Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.