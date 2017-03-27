How to shut down an immigration raid - even if it means getting arrested

On February 15, some 20 people were taken without warning from their homes in and around Las Cruces, New Mexico. Government officials will not confirm the details of the operation, but advocates and residents, including one woman who lives in the park but asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation, say immigration agents raided a mobile home park and arrested people who they were not initially searching for.

