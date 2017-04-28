Honor Flag stories inspire students i...

Honor Flag stories inspire students in areaa

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Alamogordo Daily News

Honor Flag stories inspire students in area schools The flag was last in Las Cruces in August 2016 for the funeral of Hatch Police Officer JosA© ChA vez Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://lcsun.co/2qgRdvO Christ Heisler, an army veteran, tours the country with a U.S. flag known as an Honor Flag. The Flag is used during funeral and memorial services for law enforcement officers, fire fighter and members of the military that have died while serving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 24 Uphillbfp 215
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
: WARNING: Pegasus is back Apr 19 watch dog2 1
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) Apr 17 watch dog2 21
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Apr 16 CONCHA PENA 9
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
Goodnight Kiss Apr 4 Only You 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,557 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC