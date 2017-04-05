Hoax article reports Jim Carrey planning move to New Mexico
Satirical website "WBN10" recently reported the actor was on a radio show talking about how his car broke down in Las Cruces and a guy stopped to offer help. Carrey reportedly said he's glad there are still places like Las Cruces and was considering retiring there, but it's not true.
