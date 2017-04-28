Grab your popcorn, Movies in the Park starts Maya

Grab your popcorn, Movies in the Park starts May 13 Two movies a month through September Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qgVu2C Movie fans of all ages gather Saturday, July 16, 2016, at Young Park to watch free movies sponsored by the city of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation department. The movies are shown every Saturday during the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.