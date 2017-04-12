Four people, including a mother and her two children, were transported to a Las Cruces-area hospital Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Holman Road and Blue Topaz Avenue. Four sent to hospital after East Mesa crash Four people, including a mother and her two children, were transported to a Las Cruces-area hospital Tuesday following a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Holman Road and Blue Topaz Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.