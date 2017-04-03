Ferrary, Soules to host town hall meeting The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Temple Beth-El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Ave., in Las Cruces Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nBikjz LAS CRUCES - State Rep. Joanne Ferrary and Sen. Bill Soules, both Democrats from Las Cruces, will host a tall hall meeting Thursday to discuss the recently concluded 60-day legislative session. The meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Temple Beth-El, 3980 Sonoma Springs Ave., in Las Cruces.

