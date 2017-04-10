Federal jury convicts Silver City man on federal firearms and narcotics trafficking offenses
A federal jury sitting in Las Cruces, N.M., returned a verdict on Friday afternoon finding Trevor Lee Thayer, 46, of Silver City, N.M., guilty of violating the federal firearms and narcotics trafficking laws after a five-day trial. The jury found Thayer guilty on two firearms charges and one narcotics trafficking charge, and acquitted Thayer on three firearms charges and a narcotics trafficking charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|9 hr
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC