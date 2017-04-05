Eleanor DeRycke Releases 'Does Prayer...

Eleanor DeRycke Releases 'Does Prayer Matter? A Discussion On Prayer'

"Does Prayer Matter? A Discussion On Prayer": a book of devout questions about our relationship with God. "Does Prayer Matter? A Discussion On Prayer" is the creation of published author Eleanor DeRycke, a retired Special Education teacher and addiction counselor now living in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with Donald, her husband of fifty-five years.

