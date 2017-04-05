Eleanor DeRycke Releases 'Does Prayer Matter? A Discussion On Prayer'
"Does Prayer Matter? A Discussion On Prayer": a book of devout questions about our relationship with God. "Does Prayer Matter? A Discussion On Prayer" is the creation of published author Eleanor DeRycke, a retired Special Education teacher and addiction counselor now living in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with Donald, her husband of fifty-five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodnight Kiss
|8 hr
|Only You
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Mar 31
|Sinitiya
|212
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|2
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Hey troll
|8
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC