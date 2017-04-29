EditorialNew county board made things worseNew county board made...
New county board has made things worse Commissioner made their decision in secret, behind closed doors, and then failed to defend it. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2qkfMbw We had hoped that the election of three new members to the County Commission in November would bring stability to county government.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
