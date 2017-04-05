Deming man gets prison term in firearm case
Christopher Andres Aguirre, 36, of Deming, was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 110 months in prison for violating the federal firearms laws. Deming man gets prison term in firearm case ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Christopher Andres Aguirre, 36, of Deming, was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 110 months in prison for violating the federal firearms laws.
