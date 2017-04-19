A man walking near Zia Middle School allegedly threw a knife at a Mesilla Marshal before dousing himself in gasoline and using a lighter to set himself on fire. DASO: Man threatens deputies, sets himself on fire A man walking near Zia Middle School allegedly threw a knife at a Mesilla Marshal before dousing himself in gasoline and using a lighter to set himself on fire.

