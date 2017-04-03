DA letter describes 'strained' relati...

DA letter describes 'strained' relationship with Las Cruces PD

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Dona Ana County's district attorney has issued a scathing letter to the Las Cruces Police Department after learning of alleged problems with the department's investigation into the fatal shooting of a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports District Attorney Mark D'Antonio's letter to police Chief Jaime Montoya accuses the department of maintaining a culture of disrespect and undeserved criticism toward his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Fri Myrna the Mermaid 3
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 5 Sinitiya 214
Goodnight Kiss Apr 4 Only You 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Apr 1 Call 43
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12) Mar 24 watch dog2 15
Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not Mar 24 Upset Parent 2
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC