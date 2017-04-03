DA letter describes 'strained' relationship with Las Cruces PD

Dona Ana County's district attorney has issued a scathing letter to the Las Cruces Police Department after learning of alleged problems with the department's investigation into the fatal shooting of a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports District Attorney Mark D'Antonio's letter to police Chief Jaime Montoya accuses the department of maintaining a culture of disrespect and undeserved criticism toward his office.

