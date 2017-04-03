DA letter describes 'strained' relationship with Las Cruces PD
Dona Ana County's district attorney has issued a scathing letter to the Las Cruces Police Department after learning of alleged problems with the department's investigation into the fatal shooting of a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy in Las Cruces. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports District Attorney Mark D'Antonio's letter to police Chief Jaime Montoya accuses the department of maintaining a culture of disrespect and undeserved criticism toward his office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Fri
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC