Columbus man charged with assaulting federal officers
This morning a U.S. Magistrate Judge sitting in Las Cruces, N.M., found probable cause to support a criminal complaint charging Larry Todd Hoffmeister, 51, of Columbus, N.M., with assaulting federal officers. Hoffmeister was released pending trial under pretrial supervision and other conditions of release.
Read more at The Grant County Beat.
