The Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Road, is closed Monday, April 17 due to a waterline break, the city said in a news release. City: Waterline break closes Benavidez Center LAS CRUCES - The Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Road, is closed Monday, April 17 due to a waterline break, the city said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.