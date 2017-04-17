City to take over management of Rio Grande Theatre DoA a Ana Arts Council bows out of contract talks before city council takes vote. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oQfNpo Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the renovation of the historic Rio Grande Theatre at a three-day bash Thursday through Saturday that will include cake, film screenings and entertainment, plus a retro rock benefit dinner and performances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.