City to take over management of Rio Grande Theatre
City to take over management of Rio Grande Theatre DoA a Ana Arts Council bows out of contract talks before city council takes vote. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oQfNpo Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the renovation of the historic Rio Grande Theatre at a three-day bash Thursday through Saturday that will include cake, film screenings and entertainment, plus a retro rock benefit dinner and performances.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|20 hr
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Sun
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
