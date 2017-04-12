Chan attorneys call for dismissal due...

Chan attorneys call for dismissal due to 'botched investigation'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Attorneys representing Tai Chan also call for D'Antonio and his office to be disqualified and a DOJ investigation of the Las Cruces Police Department Chan attorneys call for dismissal due to 'botched investigation' Attorneys representing Tai Chan also call for D'Antonio and his office to be disqualified and a DOJ investigation of the Las Cruces Police Department Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oq7X3h Former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy Tai Chan, center, on trial for murder in Las Cruces District Court, watches closing arguments made by the prosecution while sitting with his attorneys, John Day, left, and Thomas Clark, June 6, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga 10 hr You know 5
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Apr 5 Sinitiya 214
Goodnight Kiss Apr 4 Only You 1
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Apr 1 Call 43
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12) Mar 24 watch dog2 15
Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not Mar 24 Upset Parent 2
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,266,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC