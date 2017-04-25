Rachel Knight, an agriculture and science teacher at Centennial High School, has been named the teacher of the year for the Las Cruces Public Schools. Centennial's Rachel Knight named LCPS teacher of year LAS CRUCES - Rachel Knight, an agriculture and science teacher at Centennial High School, has been named the teacher of the year for the Las Cruces Public Schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.