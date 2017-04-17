Caravan to Cuba meetings scheduled in Las Cruces, El Paso
The El Paso meeting will be 2 p.m. Friday at UTEP, the Las Cruces meeting at 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Retreat Center Caravan to Cuba meetings scheduled in Las Cruces, El Paso The El Paso meeting will be 2 p.m. Friday at UTEP, the Las Cruces meeting at 7 p.m. Friday at Holy Cross Retreat Center Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oQfdIa LAS CRUCES - The Interreligious Foundation for Community Organization , organizers of Pastors for Peace , an annual international caravan to Cuba the past 27 years, will conduct meetings Friday in Las Cruces and El Paso to share information with people interested in travel to Cuba this year.
