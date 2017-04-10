Border agents open fire on gun-toting suspect at N.M. checkpoint
Border agents shot a man who pulled a gun on them at a checkpoint north of Las Cruces, N.M., late Sunday. A man stopped at a border checkpoint in New Mexico was shot in an exchange of fire with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents Sunday, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 7
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Apr 5
|Sinitiya
|214
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC