Blowing dust advisory for Friday 042817

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel- Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin- Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Otero Mesa- Western El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin- Southern Hudspeth Highlands- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties- Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County- Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs 311 PM MDT Thu Apr 27 2017 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THURSDAY EVENING... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa ... (more)

