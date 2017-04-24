Blowing Dust advisory 042517
Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin- Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley- Southern Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, and Loma Linda 210 AM MDT Tue Apr 25 2017 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MDT this ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|13 hr
|Uphillbfp
|215
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|: WARNING: Pegasus is back
|Apr 19
|watch dog2
|1
|Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08)
|Apr 17
|watch dog2
|21
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Apr 16
|CONCHA PENA
|9
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Goodnight Kiss
|Apr 4
|Only You
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC