Blowing Dust advisory 042517

Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin- Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley- Southern Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, and Loma Linda 210 AM MDT Tue Apr 25 2017 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MDT this ... (more)

