Blowing Dust advisory 042517

Blowing Dust advisory 042517

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

Lowlands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin- Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley- Southern Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County- Eastern/Central El Paso County- Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains- Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Chaparral, Orogrande, White Sands Range Headquarters, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Hueco Tanks, and Loma Linda 210 AM MDT Tue Apr 25 2017 ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory, which is in effect from noon today to 6 PM MDT this ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) 13 hr Uphillbfp 215
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
: WARNING: Pegasus is back Apr 19 watch dog2 1
News Las Cruces council mulls noise ordinance changes (Sep '08) Apr 17 watch dog2 21
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Apr 16 CONCHA PENA 9
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
Goodnight Kiss Apr 4 Only You 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Dona Ana County was issued at April 25 at 6:56AM MDT

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC