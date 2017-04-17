A single-side mobile home in the 700 block of Squirrel Road was declared a total a loss over the weekend after it caught fire, a DoA a Ana County official confirmed on Monday. Blaze destroys mobile home on Squirrel Road LAS CRUCES - A single-side mobile home in the 700 block of Squirrel Road was declared a total a loss over the weekend after it caught fire, a DoA a Ana County official confirmed on Monday.

