As Fear of Deportation Rises, Communities Train for Resistance
As fear spreads among immigrant communities over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, one New Mexico organization is teaching residents how to resist. After around 20 people were detained in ICE raids outside of Las Cruces, N.M., local interfaith immigrant advocacy group New Mexico CAFA© organized a training session on civil disobedience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Call
|43
|Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07)
|Mar 31
|Sinitiya
|212
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|Mar 24
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|2
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Hey troll
|8
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC