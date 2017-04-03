As Fear of Deportation Rises, Communi...

As Fear of Deportation Rises, Communities Train for Resistance

As fear spreads among immigrant communities over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, one New Mexico organization is teaching residents how to resist. After around 20 people were detained in ICE raids outside of Las Cruces, N.M., local interfaith immigrant advocacy group New Mexico CAFA© organized a training session on civil disobedience.

