On the program for May 9 - a reading of Andy Warhol's Colors by Susan Goldman Rubin and a squishy art activity. Andy Warhol's Colors part of Art Tales at Las Cruces Museum of Art On the program for May 9 - a reading of Andy Warhol's Colors by Susan Goldman Rubin and a squishy art activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.