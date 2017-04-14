ACTion programs for animal adoptions, donationa

ACTion programs for animal adoptions, donation drives set April 22, 30 LAS CRUCES - ACTion Programs for Animals is hosting two more adoption events and donation drives this month. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oJ0HC0 APA's adoptable animals will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Sam's Club, 2711 N. Telshor Blvd. The following weekend, APA's adoption event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Petco, 3050 E. Lohman Ave., next to Ross.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.