The Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N Mesilla St, will celebrate its 10th annual Train Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. This year, the Rail Runner will return to Las Cruces for tours. 10th annual Railroad Days at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N Mesilla St, will celebrate its 10th annual Train Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29. This year, the Rail Runner will return to Las Cruces for tours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.