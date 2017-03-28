What's up in Las Cruces: March 28 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2otN4TF The Basics of Alzheimer's Disease : 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. today at Alzheimer's Association Office, 125 N. Main St., Suite 103.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.