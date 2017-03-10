What's up in Las Cruces: March 10

What's up in Las Cruces: March 10

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

What's up in Las Cruces: March 10 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mavPG5 Lecture Series : Twin Pines Obsidian: Projectile Points presented by Mary Brown at 2 p.m. today at Museum of Nature and Science, 411 N. Main St. This research focuses on the use of obsidian projectiles, examining the performance characteristics of these projectile points recovered in 2015 from the Mimbres site, Twin Pines Village, in Gila National Forest. Info: 575-522-3120, [email protected] .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 4 Joe911doe 9
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,972 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC