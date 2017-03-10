What's up in Las Cruces: March 10
What's up in Las Cruces: March 10 Check out what's happening in the Mesilla Valley today Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mavPG5 Lecture Series : Twin Pines Obsidian: Projectile Points presented by Mary Brown at 2 p.m. today at Museum of Nature and Science, 411 N. Main St. This research focuses on the use of obsidian projectiles, examining the performance characteristics of these projectile points recovered in 2015 from the Mimbres site, Twin Pines Village, in Gila National Forest. Info: 575-522-3120, [email protected] .
