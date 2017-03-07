Welcome film buffs, workers to fest
The festival also has a more serious mission in helping local residents gain the skills needed to break into the film industry Welcome film buffs, workers to festival The festival also has a more serious mission in helping local residents gain the skills needed to break into the film industry Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mC1OTk Whether you are a film industry insider scouting for new talent and an ideal location, or a devoted film buff eager to gorge on four straight days of buttered popcorn and cinematic escapism, welcome all to the Las Cruces International Film Festival. The festival, which runs from today through Sunday at venues throughout town, is a celebration of filmmaking, from local to foreign.
