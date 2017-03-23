The first Warped Tour in Las Cruces in four years will feature a lineup of current favorites, promising up-and-comers and legacy acts spanning the tour's 23-year history. Warped Tour summer lineup announced The first Warped Tour in Las Cruces in four years will feature a lineup of current favorites, promising up-and-comers and legacy acts spanning the tour's 23-year history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.