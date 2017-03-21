Walmart pays $150,000 in bonuses to Las Crucesa

Walmart pays $150,000 in bonuses to Las Cruces associates Walmart has announced bonuses to New Mexico associates totaling more than $1.6 million Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mN7aHo LAS CRUCES - Walmart has announced bonuses to New Mexico associates totaling more than $1.6 million, with Las Cruces workers netting $149,893, according to a news release from the company. Nationwide, the MyShare program paid more than $157 million to associates for meeting performance goals last quarter.

