Valley Cold Storage moving on construction
Valley Cold Storage moving on construction New, 96,000-square foot cold storage facility at 505 Industrial Park Rd. is progressing Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m4cNnP Las Cruces-based Valley Cold Storage & Transportation is continuing work on a new, 96,000-square foot cold storage facility at 505 Industrial Park Rd. in the new Santa Teresa West Park. The $14 million transportation and cold-storage facility is expected to bring up to 33 new jobs, with 14 in the first phase alone, according to state officials.
