Telshor crime spree suspects now charged in homea
The Las Cruces Police Department reports the two teenagers suspected of breaking into and burglarizing several Telshor area businesses in February have now been charged in a residential burglary in which a handgun was discharged. Telshor crime spree suspects now charged in home burglary LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department reports the two teenagers suspected of breaking into and burglarizing several Telshor area businesses in February have now been charged in a residential burglary in which a handgun was discharged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|CONCHA PENA
|6
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|nm cafe director lied
|Mar 16
|To the Clueless L...
|3
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Waiter
|79
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 14
|Becka
|11
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mar 6
|Nojoke
|41
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC