Telshor crime spree suspects now charged in homea

The Las Cruces Police Department reports the two teenagers suspected of breaking into and burglarizing several Telshor area businesses in February have now been charged in a residential burglary in which a handgun was discharged. Telshor crime spree suspects now charged in home burglary LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department reports the two teenagers suspected of breaking into and burglarizing several Telshor area businesses in February have now been charged in a residential burglary in which a handgun was discharged.

