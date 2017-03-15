Teens suspected in February burglary spree
Teens suspected in February burglary spree Police have arrested two teenagers suspected of breaking into and burglarizing several Telshor area businesses in February. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mKJu7Z LAS CRUCES - Two teenage boys were arrested Monday on suspicion of breaking into and burglarizing several Telshor-area businesses in February, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
