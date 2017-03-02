Sunland Park man pleads guilty to heroina

The suspected leader of a drug trafficking organization in Sunland Park pleaded guilty to Wednesday to federal drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico. Sunland Park man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking charges LAS CRUCES - The suspected leader of a drug trafficking organization in Sunland Park pleaded guilty to Wednesday to federal drug charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.

