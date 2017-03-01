Study: Islam the largest non-Christianitya

Study: Islam the largest non-Christianity religion in DoA a Ana County Christianity remains the overwhelming top religious tradition in the county, New Mexico and U.S. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lBh6Uy LAS CRUCES - Christianity remains the largest religious tradition in DoA a Ana County, New Mexico and the United States. More than 75 percent of Americans who identify as religious are Christians.

