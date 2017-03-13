Spaceport seeks protection for public records The Spaceport Confidential Records Act would add a new records exemption for companies doing business at the spaceport Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mDcePW Members of the public stroll around around Spaceport America during its first open house on Saturday. Reflected in the windows are some of the about 30 planes that flew to the Spaceport for the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.