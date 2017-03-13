Soccer coach arrested for taking girl to geta

A 26-year-old soccer coach suspected of taking a 16-year-old high school student to get body piercings in January was arrested earlier this month by Las Cruces police. Soccer coach arrested for taking girl to get piercings A 26-year-old soccer coach suspected of taking a 16-year-old high school student to get body piercings in January was arrested earlier this month by Las Cruces police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.