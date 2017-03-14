Should computer science count as math...

Should computer science count as math credit? Gov. says no

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Silver City Sun-News

Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed a bill that would allow a computer science class to count as one of a high school student's math or science requirements to earn a diploma. Should computer science count as math credit? Gov. says no LAS CRUCES - Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed a bill that would allow a computer science class to count as one of a high school student's math or science requirements to earn a diploma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver City Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) 12 hr pretty boy mf loc 78
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Tue Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. China
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,576,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC